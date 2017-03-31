Electricity prices to rise 6.1% for next 3 months

SINGAPORE: Electricity tariffs will rise by an average of 6.1 per cent for the next three months, SP Group said on Friday (Mar 31).

For households, the electricity tariff will increase from 20.20 to 21.39 cents per kWh for Apr 1 to Jun 30. This means that the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by S$4.21, SP Group said.

“The increase is largely due to the cost of natural gas for electricity generation, which increased by 12 per cent compared to the previous quarter,” it said.

SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the electricity industry regulator. The latest tariffs have been approved by the EMA.