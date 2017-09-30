Electricity tariffs to drop by 2.1% for next 3 months

SINGAPORE: Electricity tariffs in Singapore will come down by an average of 2.1 per cent for the next three months, SP Group said on Saturday (Sep 30).

For households, the tariff will decrease from 20.72 cents to 20.30 cents per kWh for Oct 1 to Dec 31. This means that the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will decrease by S$1.59, SP Group said.

“The tariff reduction is due to the lower cost of natural gas for electricity generation as well as lower non-fuel costs,” it said.

SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the electricity industry regulator. The latest tariffs have been approved by the EMA.