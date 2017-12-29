Electricity tariffs to increase by 6.3% for next three months

Singapore

Electricity tariffs to increase by 6.3% for next three months

A view of HDB flats at night. (File photo: Xabryna Kek)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Electricity tariffs will increase by an average of 6.3 per cent of 1.26 cents per kWh from Jan 1 to Mar 31, 2018 compared with the previous quarter, SP Group announced on Friday (Dec 29) n a media release. 

SP Group attributed the increase to "the higher cost of natural gas for electricity generation, which increased by 14 per cent compared to the previous quarter". 

(Table: SP Group) 

It added that for households, the electricity tariff will increase from 20.30 to 21.56 cents per kWh for the first quarter of next year - the highest since the fourth quarter of 2015. 

The average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by S$4.78, it said. 

"SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the electricity industry regulator," it said. 

Source: CNA/dl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark