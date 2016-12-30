Electricity tariffs to rise by 5.7% for Q1 2017: SP Services

SINGAPORE: Electricity tariffs will rise by an average of 5.7 per cent or 1.07 cents per kWh for the period of Jan 1 to Mar 31, compared to the previous quarter, power provider SP Services announced on Friday (Dec 30).



The tariff increase is due to the higher cost of natural gas for electricity generation, which increased by 10.6 per cent compared to the previous quarter.



For households, the electricity tariff will increase from 19.13 to 20.20 cents per kWh for this period. The average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by S$4.30, SP Services added.

