Electrolux extends recall to another 2 glass cooker hobs

SINGAPORE: Appliance maker Electrolux said on Tuesday (Jan 10) it has extended its glass gas cooker hob recall to include another two models.

Product safety authorities in Singapore last Friday issued a recall for four models of Electrolux glass gas hobs – EGT9637CKP, EGT7637EGP, EGT7637CKP and EGT7627CKP – following reports of “small explosions” and the glass shattering.

At least one user was scalded, SPRING Singapore said. About 5,800 homes were affected, with 80 per cent of these in private developments.

On Tuesday, Electrolux said it has extended the recall to include two FLEXI glass gas hobs that run on town gas – EGT9038CKP and EGT8028CKP – as a “precautionary measure”.

Affected customers who have one of the six recalled hobs can opt for a cheque refund of S$700 or S$800, depending on their model, or a product replacement. Customers will also receive a S$100 voucher as a “goodwill gesture”, it said.

The company added that it is contacting customers who have registered their warranty details and is also meeting property developers to find a solution for homeowners with the recalled products. Customers can also contact the company via their website.

“Electrolux reiterates that this is not a case of product defect as the product models are certified and compliant,” it said.