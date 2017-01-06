Electrolux issues recall for gas cooker hobs after explosion reports

SINGAPORE: A safety warning has been issued by authorities on Friday (Jan 6) against some models of Electrolux glass gas cooker hobs that has caused some glass shattering and small explosions.



SPRING Singapore issued the product safety advisory to alert consumers to immediately stop using Electrolux’s glass gas cooker hob model numbers EGT9637CKP, EGT7637EGP, EGT7637CKP and EGT7627CKP that run on town gas. These models were sold from 2014 to 2016.

SPRING added that it received reports of glass shattering and small explosions when the affected glass gas cooker hobs were in use. In one case, it resulted in a user being scalded, SPRING said.

The agency is currently investigating the matter.



Electrolux said on Friday afternoon that it will recall the affected products. "Categorically, Electrolux states that this is not a case of product defect as the product models are certified and compliant," it said in an advisory on its website.

It added that it had been working closely with SPRING Singapore on the matter since April 2016.

Customers who have purchased the affected models can contact Electrolux for a refund. They can email customer-care.sin@electrolux.com or contact Electrolux customer service at 6727 3613 or 6727 3699. More details are available at its website.

"For consumers who have bought apartments with kitchens fitted with any of the product models, Electrolux is in contact with the property developers to look at product refunds for residents," Electrolux said.

"No other models including those that run on LPG/cylinder gas are affected," the company added.