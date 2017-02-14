Email to retain McDelivery account part of platform upgrade: McDonald's

SINGAPORE: Some McDonald's customers have reported receiving "phishy"-looking emails from an unknown sender telling them to click on a link to retain their McDelivery accounts, but the fast food giant on Tuesday (Feb 14) confirmed these are legitimate.



The emails, sent from the email capbounce@capillary.co.in, said the company was performing a system upgrade and would be removing accounts that had not been logged into for at least a year. Such accounts would be permanently deleted on Mar 10 unless users clicked on a link in the email, the note said.

The domain of the email appears to belong to Capillary Technologies, a customer relationship management company founded in India and now headquartered in Singapore. It lists McDonald's as one of its customers on its website.

While the unfamiliar email address may have stoked worries about that it is a phishing email, McDonald's Singapore said it had in fact been sending emails to customers to find out if they would like to retain their accounts as it upgrades its online platforms.

"Those who do simply need to click the ‘Retain Your Account’ button in the email or click on the URL in the email body. For customers who wish to have their accounts removed, no action is required. Inactive accounts will be automatically deleted on Mar 10, 2017," it explained in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.