Emir of Qatar makes state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani will make a state visit to Singapore from Oct 16 to Oct 17, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement on Monday (Oct 16).

Sheikh Tamim will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana, followed by a courtesy call on President Halimah Yacob, who will also host a state banquest in his honour. The emir will also have a meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will also host him to lunch.

Mr Lee and Sheikh Tamim will witness the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding and agreements in various fields including legal, business, education and training sectors.

In conjunction with the state visit, the Singapore Business Federation and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry will organise the Qatar-Singapore Business Forum to promote stronger economic links.

Sheikh Tamim will be accompanied by Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of Emiri Diwan (Royal Court) Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, Minister of Economy and Trade Sheikh Ahmed Bin Jassim Al Thani and Minister of Culture and Sports Salah Bin Ghanem Al Ali. His entourage will also include senior Qatari officials and a 52-member business delegation.