Employer fined S$15,000 for not paying domestic worker's salary

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman has been fined S$15,000 after being convicted of not paying her maid's salary for about a year, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (Sep 13).

Li Jun was fined in lieu of a six-week jail term for failing to pay her maid's monthly salary of S$420. The arrears owed, from March 2016 to February 2017, came up to about S$5,700.

She pleaded guilty to three of 13 charges. The remaining 10 charges were taken into consideration for the purpose of sentencing, MOM said.

Li, who only made full payment to the maid last Thursday, is barred from hiring any foreign domestic workers (FDWs), MOM said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The FDWs rely on their monthly salary to support their families back home and we should not deprive them of their salaries," said Ms Jeanette Har, director of well-being department at MOM's foreign manpower management division.

Employers should not also keep the workers' salaries on their behalf or make this a condition of their employment, MOM said.