Employment growth in 2017 expected to stay modest, uneven across sectors: MAS

SINGAPORE: Employment growth in 2017 is expected to be largely unchanged from last year, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in its latest macroeconomic review published Thursday (Apr 27).

Overall employment growth was flat in the second half of 2016, in contrast to the 28,700 increase in the same period in the previous year.



Resident employment expanded in the second half of 2016, with a total of 11,400 residents securing jobs, mainly in sectors such as accommodation and food, finance and insurance, as well as administrative and support services.

However, this was offset by a 11,700 reduction in foreign employment, leaving overall employment largely unchanged.

Growth was uneven across sectors, with employment gains in the services industries offset by contractions in manufacturing and construction.



"Subdued external demand, together with domestic factors including business restructuring, tightened foreign worker policy and population ageing has lowered labour demand and supply in recent years," said the report.



It added that employment growth is expected to remain uneven across sectors: Stronger in social services areas such as healthcare and education - which are seeing higher manpower requirements - but weaker in manufacturing and construction.



Unemployment rates could also increase slightly this year for both overall and resident rates amid soft labour demand, the report said.



For wages, MAS predicted that resident wage growth could decrease this year, averaging closer to 3 per cent, lower than the 3.7 per cent growth seen last year.

