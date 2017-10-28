Enhanced Admiralty Park opens with most number of slides in any park in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The largest park in the north was officially opened on Saturday (Oct 28) - boasting the most number of slides in any park in Singapore.

The newly revamped Admiralty Park features 26 slides, including Singapore's first family slide, on which a family of four can slide down together.

It also has three main play areas, catering to children of all ages and featuring "diverse play equipment", National Parks Board (NParks) said.

The 27-ha park also comprises a nature area, which will open in December, and an urban area. The nature area includes a mangrove boardwalk and viewing platform, which was "sensitively incorporated" to allow visitors to be closer to nature, NParks said.

Speaking at the opening, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said that NParks had sought ideas from the community on how to improve Admiralty Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A lot of the feedback was to have more recreational spaces and opportunities for family bonding," he said. "But there was also a desire to maintain the tranquility, the nature and the greenery in the park.



"All of these suggestions have been carefully incorporated into the feedback and into the implementation of this revamped Admiralty Park."



He added: "To start with, NParks has used the hilly terrain around here to create a range of experiences for all park users.

"In fact, Admiralty Park will now contain the largest number of slides in a park – there are 26 slides in Admiralty Park alone. It includes a 32-metre long roller slide with interactive lighting and Singapore’s widest outdoor slide."



The park also includes an inclusive playground, which has the physical structure that "supports play between children with and without special needs", NParks said.

First announced in 2015, inclusive playgrounds have been installed at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, East Coast Park, Pasir Ris Park and West Coast Park to date. The playgrounds are currently undergoing installation at four other parks and gardens.