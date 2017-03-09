Enhanced screening subsidies among measures to curb diabetes: MOS Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: The government will ramp up its efforts to prevent and screen for diabetes, in a bid to curb the growing problem of the disease in Singapore. Addressing Parliament during the Health Ministry's budget debate, Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore has come a long way in its healthcare progress. But worrying trends in obesity, a key driver for Singapore’s diabetes epidemic, threaten to derail the nation’s achievements.



Based on projections, Mr Gan said one in three Singaporeans will develop diabetes in their lifetime. He said there is a strong and urgent impetus to build a sustainable healthcare system, and keep citizens healthy.



Mr Gan said the country needs soldiers in the war against diabetes. “We are the soldiers. As individuals, we can play a part by being responsible for the choices that we make,” he said. This includes staying active and watching one’s diet whether eating at home or at food establishments.



Providing details on the Ministry's efforts, Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat said the focus will be on creating a supportive environment for Singaporeans to take up healthy food choices and more support for early screening.



HEALTHIER EATING HABITS



Mr Chee said the Ministry would introduce a scheme that provides funding support for food manufacturers to incorporate more whole grains and healthier cooking oils into their food products.



Providing more details, MOH said the Healthier Ingredient Development Scheme (HIDS) builds on an earlier pilot that subsidised suppliers for stocking up on healthier options of cooking oil. The idea was to bring the cost of healthier cooking oil to the same level as more commonly-used cooking oil, which tends to be cheaper.



The new scheme will be extended to include whole grains in staples such as rice and noodles, on top of healthier cooking oil.



The Health Promotion Board will run this scheme, and invest S$20 million over the next three years. The aim, said Mr Chee, is two-fold. "(It is) to go upstream in the food manufacturing process, to increase the proportion of whole grains and healthier oils served in restaurants, food courts and hawker centres," he said. "We also want to help our food companies to grow their range of healthier food products and export these to other countries."



The public sector will also play a role in encouraging healthier eating habits. Mr Chee said a set of guidelines will be implemented from April for government agencies when it comes to engaging caterers for events and training courses. MOH said caterers will need to offer healthier options in accordance with the Whole-of-Government Healthier Catering guidelines. This includes providing whole grain options, reducing deep-fried options and offering fruits and water.



MOH said HPB is working with the catering industry to help them meet these new guidelines.

Additionally, HPB will launch a health and management app for Singaporeans to leverage digital tools to monitor and manage their health conditions. The HealthHub Track will be launched in April, according to MOH. At-risk Singaporeans can also enroll in HPB's 12-week Diabetes Prevention Programme aimed at helping participants tackle their lifestyle risk factors for diabetes.



SCREENING SUBSIDIES



Mr Chee also announced that MOH would roll out a Diabetes Risk Assessment (DRA) tool encourage early and regular health screening. It will be available online from September.



He said current arrangements allow Singaporeans 40 years of age to undergo diabetes screening every three years. "However, age is only one factor. There are other factors such as family history and body mass index," he said.



Mr Chee said in rolling out the assessment tool, Singapore takes the cue from other countries such as the UK, the United States, Australia and Finland. MOH said the assessment will now help Singaporeans aged 18 to 39 assess their risk for undiagnosed diabetes. The assessment will determine if they should go for further screening.



MOH said the assessment will incorporate risk factors such as family history, age, gender, body mass index (BMI) as well as hypertension.



HPB's Screen for Life (SFL) programme allows eligible Singaporeans to identify which screenings they should undertake based on their age and gender. These include diseases such as diabetes, cholesterol, obesity and colorectal and cervical cancer.



Mr Chee said subsidies for this programme would also be simplified and enhanced from September. For eligible Singaporeans, the screening and first post-screening consultation will be fixed at S$5, should the screening indicate that one is required. This fee will be S$2 for eligible Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) cardholders, while Pioneer Generation cardholders will not have to pay.



Mr Chee said the ministry wants to reduce the drop-off rate for people who have tested positive but do not want to follow-up with a consultation.