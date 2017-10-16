"Equal share" of road space among vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians to tackle elderly jaywalking: Experts

SINGAPORE: Along North Bridge Road, Milian Lee and her elderly mother were a rare sight. They were using an overhead bridge while below them, jaywalkers - many of whom were elderly - crossed the road whenever vehicles stopped at a traffic light further up the street.

This despite the fact that a lift was built at the overhead bridge about a year ago.

“The lift is very much under-utilised, unless it rains,” said Mdm Lee on Monday (Oct 16). “People like my mum, their legs don’t work so well and that’s why most of the elderly like her prefer not to use the bridge.”

Mdm Lee said Traffic Police officers were in the area a few days before, but now that they had left, many residents of the HDB blocks had once again resorted to jaywalking.

Across the road, two men having a drink at a coffee shop nearby observed a frail old man with a walking frame slowly making his way across the street. Vehicles either stopped to let him pass or make their way around him.

“It’s the mentality. What can you do with them if they are already used to doing it?” Mr John asked. “They are already so old, you can’t fine them."

He said the best scenario would be to have a zebra crossing at places where residents are known to jaywalk, and for drivers to keep a look-out.

While mindsets and habits are indeed hard to break for the elderly, some experts say authorities may need to change their approach when it comes to tackling the number of accidents involving jaywalkers, especially among the elderly. This involves giving pedestrians and cyclists an “equal share of road space”.

Geriatric and transport planning experts Channel NewsAsia spoke with said this in response to reports highlighting that the number of accidents involving jaywalkers rose by more than 20 per cent in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. About a third involved the elderly, according to police statistics.

Geriatrician Dr Tan said elderly pedestrians often resort to jaywalking because of physical and psychological barriers. With age-related ailments such as osteoarthritis, Dr Tan, who previously worked at the Health Ministry and chairs the Good Life Cooperative, said elderly pedestrians cannot walk very far.

“If you make the traffic lights so far apart, they will jaywalk because they just can’t make it there,” she said.

“Then the response is ‘well, there are overhead bridges’. But if you have walked up or down an overhead bridge, it’s really steep.” That she said, is the physical and psychological barrier.

Across the Singapore Botanic Gardens where the interview with Channel NewsAsia took place, Dr Tan pointed to the gradual spiral staircase of an overhead bridge that moves pedestrians across Bukit Timah Road and Dunearn Road. She said she liked that the steps leading up are not as steep as those on other bridges, and the landings are also wider to give pedestrians more space for a breather before making their way up more steps.

This overhead bridge outside the Singapore Botanic Gardens is a gradual spiral rather than steep, has wider steps and landings. It also has a lift for the less mobile. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

The overhead bridge is also one of a few around the island installed with a lift.

But on the other side is a steep staircase. This, Dr Tan said, is something elderly pedestrians have to grapple with on a daily basis, with most overhead bridges.

“The psychological barrier is (being) quite fearful going up and down overhead bridges. Sometimes even for me when I walk down, I have to hold the rail to make sure I don’t trip and fall down. And not all overhead bridges have lifts,” the 55-year-old said.

“It’s not a good enough answer to say take an overhead bridge because they look at it, and it is very scary - I’d rather jaywalk because I just can’t make it up the stairs.”

For elderly pedestrians, overhead bridges with steep steps pose a psychological barrier, said Dr Tan. Many will resort to jaywalking to avoid climbing up and down such steps. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

PEDESTRIANS IN SINGAPORE ‘PUSHED’ OVER OR UNDERGROUND TO FACILITATE SMOOTHER TRAFFIC

“If you have been around Paris’ Champ Élysées, did you see an overhead bridge or an underpass for pedestrians? No, pedestrians can cross the street with the cars and pedestrians sharing the space,” retired transport planner Bruno Wildermuth said. The same is true in places like Times Square in New York City, he said.

But in the heart of Singapore’s shopping district, Mr Wildermuth, who was the planner of the nation’s first MRT system and helped to oversee its construction, said the situation is quite different. Pedestrians along Orchard Road have been forced to use underground linkways.

He said with the pedestrian crossing at the Paterson Road and Orchard Road intersection taken away, wheelchair users and parents with baby strollers are directed to a crossing at Orchard Boulevard, which is about 100m away.

“The irony of that particular situation is that the cars that were supposed to have an easier turning into Patterson Rd haven't gained anything,” Mr Wildermuth said.

He said from his understanding, the time cars had to wait to allow pedestrians to cross at the intersection is now the same time they have to wait at the Orchard Boulevard crossing.

“They get there fast but because the lights are synchronised, they wait that same amount of time at a different location,” he said.

Mr Bruno sighted another example where a signalised pedestrian crossing may have been a more effective measure to prevent jaywalking. In a commentary he wrote for a publication some years back, Mr Wildermuth gave the example of an overhead bridge along Jalan Eunos.

“I took a picture from the top of the overhead bridge looking down,” he said.

“There was no traffic coming from either side because the traffic lights on the two sides were synchronised so they could have been easily solved with a pedestrian crossing with a traffic light and it wouldn’t have done any harm to the traffic, it would have cost less and been more convenient.

Mr Wildermuth said some characteristics of the eight Silver Zones in estates with a high elderly demographic also seem to be a hindrance rather than help to elderly pedestrians. He pointed out the ‘rest points’ on road dividers where pedestrians cross the road in two stages.

“Why do you need to disrupt the flow of pedestrians? In fact just now in my neighbourhood where they are building an MRT line, they changed one of the pedestrian crossings to that kind of crossing - you cross half the road, then you wait- that is just inconvenient for pedestrians,” Mr Wildermuth said.

ATTITUDES AND ‘KPIS’ MUST CHANGE: EXPERTS

Mr Wildermuth said Singapore could “easily qualify” as one of the most “pedestrian-unfriendly cities in the developed world”, with pedestrians treated as second grade (citizens) in relation to vehicles.

He said with Singapore having one of the highest costs of car ownership, authorities might be of the belief that vehicles should be given priority “beyond what is reasonable”.

But he said a change in mindset “from the top” could mean a review of current road infrastructure, such as installing more pedestrian crossings and less overhead bridges. And such changes need not cost more nor result in a significant disruption to traffic.

Experts say "simple" changes to road infrastructure, such as having more pedestrian crossings and less overhead bridges could curb jaywalking behaviour. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

“In a lot of cases, it should not result in extra stoppage (for vehicles). I have analysed quite a few areas with extensive overhead bridges and what does it actually does to improve the flow of traffic. In a lot of cases, it’s not really (a) significant (difference),” Mr Wildermuth said.

Dr Tan added that designing roads to take into account elder-safety has to consider not the best-case scenario but the worst-case, as that is when accidents occur. At times, there also need to be some trade-offs.

For example, she questioned if the amount of resources that have gone into shaving off a small amount of travel time for vehicles could have instead gone into ramping up elderly-friendly infrastructure, such as lifts in more overhead bridges.

Dr Tan said authorities could also examine current processes to see if they have led to the right outcomes.

“If you set up an overhead bridge and that stretch of road is still unsafe, then let us ask ourselves why? Maybe your overhead bridge was not designed properly, maybe you need a zebra crossing and not an overhead bridge? Why? Process and outcomes key performance indexes (KPIs) matter” she added. (indeces??)

When asked to respond, the Land Transport Authority referred Channel NewsAsia to a written answer by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament in February.



Mr Khaw was asked on planning considerations on where and when to build overhead bridges and what was the cost-benefit in considering between building an overhead bridge versus a pedestrian crossing.

Mr Khaw said the Ministry's preference is to build crossings rather than overhead bridges, as the crossings are barrier-free and more convenient for the elderly, families with strollers and persons with disabilities.



"However, there are instances where at-grade crossings are dangerous, for example, across major roads with fast-moving traffic, or may cause serious traffic congestion," he said.



"In such cases, we will provide pedestrian overhead bridges," Mr Khaw said.