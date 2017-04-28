ERP rates on AYE to double, new gantry on KPE to be activated

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has made revisions to the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates after its latest quarterly review of traffic conditions, it announced on Friday (Apr 28).

The ERP rates on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after North Buona Vista Road towards Tuas will be doubled from S$1 to S$2 between 6pm and 6.30pm. This takes effect from May 8 this year.



Also from May 8, a new ERP gantry on the southbound Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) after Defu Flyover will start operations during the morning peak period. The rates will be S$2 between 7am and 9.30am.

This is to manage congestion, said LTA, adding that traffic speeds along this stretch of KPE have consistently remained below the optimal speed range of 45km/h to 65km/h for the last 2.5 years, dipping to as low as 30km/h.

The next review of ERP rates will take place in May for charges during the June school holiday period.