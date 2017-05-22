ERP rates on some roads to be reduced for June school holidays

SINGAPORE: The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates for some roads and expressways will be reduced by S$1 for the June school holidays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (May 22).

The revised rates will apply from May 27 to Jun 25, and will revert to pre-school holiday period rates from Jun 26.

The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged, added the LTA. The next review will take place in August for the third quarterly rate review of 2017.

Advertisement