Escalator catches fire at Chinatown Point, no one injured

SINGAPORE: The electrical wiring at the third-floor escalator landing at Chinatown Point caught fire on Sunday (Mar 5), filling the mall with smoke.

There were no reported injuries, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 3pm and dispatched two fire engines, two Red Rhinos and two support vehicles. Firefighters extinguished the fire using a water jet.

WATCH: earlier footage from a staff member. Staff tell me evacuation was orderly, people were taking videos. About 200 evacuated. pic.twitter.com/6PJj7pxcdy — Kenneth Lim (林忠毅） (@KenLimCNA) March 5, 2017

Eyewitnesses spotted fire engines outside the mall and firefighters were seen walking through the smoky mall.

Lots of smoke at Chinatown Point but where's the fire? Posted by John Ho on Saturday, 4 March 2017

The mall management also told Channel NewsAsia that no fire alarm sounded.