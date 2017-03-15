ESM Goh on 3-day visit to Myanmar

SINGAPORE: Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong kicks off a three-day visit to Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from Tuesday (Mar 14), said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, MFA said ESM Goh will call on President Htin Kyaw, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.



Additionally, ESM Goh will also meet former President Thein Sein, former Union Parliament Speaker Shwe Mann as well as current Member of Parliament and former Union Minister in the President’s Office Soe Thane.

During the visit, ESM Goh and President Htin Kyaw will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the SMVTI Vocational Training Institute, which will see the gradual handover of the SMVTI to Myanmar over the next three years. This is part of Singapore’s skills and knowledge transfer to support Myanmar’s long-term development, MFA said.

ESM Goh will be accompanied by Members of Parliament Zaqy Mohamad and Joan Pereira, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and MFA.