Eurasians small group, but made many contributions: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Eurasians may be the smallest group in Singapore, but they have made many contributions, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a festival to celebrate Eurasian culture and tradition on Sunday (Apr 9).

Among the many Eurasians who have distinguished themselves and made significant contributions to the society were first Law Minister E W Barker, former heads of Civil Service Stanley Stewart and George Bogaars, and Singapore's second President Dr Benjamin Sheares, said PM Lee.

He also cited others like former Ambassador to Indonesia Barry Desker, the first woman Supreme Court Justice Judith Prakash, jazz pianist Jeremy Monteiro and Olympic champion Joseph Schooling.



In recognising their achievements, PM Lee said he felt "lucky" to have known all of them personally.



"I am very happy to see Eurasians doing well in many professions, all over society, establishing and making a name for themselves," he said, adding that he had "no doubt" that Eurasians will make many contributions to Singapore.







Children decorating Easter eggs at the Eurasian festival on Sunday (Apr 9).

The Eurasian Festival organised by the Eurasian Association (EA) together with the People's Association was held at Our Tampines Hub. The event featured highlights like Easter egg decoration, live band performances and story telling.