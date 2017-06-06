Every Singaporean plays role in fighting corruption: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Every Singaporean has a role to play in fighting corruption, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday (Jun 6), during the opening of the Corruption Reporting and Heritage Centre (CRHC) which allows members of the public to walk in and report suspected corrupt practices in person.

Mr Lee said the new centre shows that the Government treats complaints on corruption seriously and transparently, and that the authorities will investigate any complaint thoroughly.



In fact, many successful investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) arise from tip-offs from the public, he said, adding that the number of corruption complaints registered for investigation fell 11 per cent last year to 118 from 132 in 2015.

"So we encourage members of the public who know of or suspect any corrupt behaviour to step forward and inform the CPIB," he said.

Besides the reporting function, the centre also has an educational role to play. Mr Lee said the public can find out more about how the CPIB tackled high-profile corruption cases in the past. He also encouraged the agency to continue to look for opportunities to engage the public through, for example, the short story competition it is holding.

"SOCIAL LUBRICANTS" NOT ASKED OR GIVEN

Mr Lee reiterated that in Singapore, a system and culture that eschews corruption has been developed over time. Citizens here expect and demand a clean system, and they do not give or ask for "social lubricants" to get things done.

He added that there is a public service here that is professional, and officers embrace the ethos of public service and are imbued with the right values. They are also paid fair and realistic wages benchmarked to private sector pay to reduce the temptation for them to accept a bribe.



"Our founding leaders left us a clean system, built up over more than half a century. It is a legacy that we should be proud of, and do our utmost to protect," Mr Lee said.