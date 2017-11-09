Ex-OCBC employee charged with forging loans totalling almost S$8m

SINGAPORE: A former mortgage specialist at OCBC Bank was slapped with 13 charges of forgery on Thursday (Nov 9).

Paul Liew Ziguang, 30, was charged for forging tax documents belonging to 11 clients in relation to their housing loan applications, with loans totaling about S$7.7 million.

Between January 2014 and April 2015, he allegedly deceived the bank into believing the clients were earning higher annual incomes to meet the regulatory requirements for the loans.

These loans, ranging between S$230,000 to S$1.24 million, were subsequently approved by the bank.

The accused will be back in court on Nov 23 for further mention.



For the offences, Liew can be sentenced to up to 10 years' in jail and face a fine.

Advertisement