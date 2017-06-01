Expect a dry, warm first half of June: Met service

SINGAPORE: Expect a dry and warm first half of June, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in an advisory on Thursday (Jun 1).

For the first two weeks of the month Singapore can expect dry weather conditions on most days and “localised short-duration” thunderstorms on three or five days in the late morning and early afternoon.

Rainfall during that first half of June will “likely be below-normal”, MSS added.

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C, with the daily minimum temperature expected to be around 26°C. On other days, daily temperature is forecast to range between 25°C and 34°C.

For the month of May, the highest daily maximum temperature was 35.3°C – recorded in the north-eastern part of Singapore on May 17. On days when it rained, the lowest daily minimum temperature ranged between 22.2°C and 22.9°C.

The mean month temperature for the month was 28.4°C, according to the Changi climate station, approximately 0.1°C warmer than the long-term mean temperature for May.

The heaviest thunderstorm in May was on May 31, where the highest daily rainfall total recorded was 96.2mm around the Simei area.