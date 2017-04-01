Expect a wet and warm first half of April

SINGAPORE: April is climatologically one of the warmest months of the year and the first two weeks of the month could see temperatures reaching up to 35°C, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday (Mar 31).



However, rainfall is expected to be slightly above normal. Short-duration, moderate to heavy thundery showers are forecast for mostly in the afternoons on six to seven days.



"In addition, a temporary shift in the winds to blow from the southwest or west could lead to the development of Sumatra squalls to the west of Singapore and bring widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds to Singapore on two or three days in the predawn and early morning," said MSS.

March saw below-normal rainfall and there were a few warm days where temperatures reached up to 35.7°C, the met services added.