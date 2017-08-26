Expect better public services with national sensor network: Janil Puthucheary

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans should expect better public services as the Government combines and analyses more data with the new national sensor network that is being developed, said Minister-in-charge of the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) Janil Puthucheary in an exclusive interview with Channel NewsAsia.



However, he also noted that authorities will have to deal with privacy and security “very robustly” for people to get on board.

During the National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug 20), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong re-emphasised the country’s Smart Nation push and renewed the call for Singapore to take full advantage of IT to create new jobs and business opportunities, as well as to make the lives of citizens more convenient.



One way it is doing this is by developing a sensor platform, with common infrastructure.



Dr Puthucheary - who is also Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, as well as for Education - said while a lot of agencies deploy sensors, it is also about making the information available to other sectors of the Government.



“So, for example if you have a sensor for water levels, for flooding, for example, who sees that information? Can the whole Government see it and get an early warning?” said Dr Puthucheary.



He added that the data can also be used as a proxy for other types of information. One example is by using traffic flow to determine human density and the likelihood of commercial success in a particular area, he said.

ADDRESSING CONCERNS ABOUT PRIVACY



PM Lee had said at the Rally that input from different sources like hotels and commercial buildings, as well as mobile phones can also be combined and act as sensors on the ground.



“It’s not about the individual handphone. A lot of this is, for example, anonymised aggregated data,” Dr Puthucheary clarified.



As an example, he cited a sudden spike in telephone activity in a particular area.



“Is it because suddenly some Korean popstar has landed at Changi Airport or is it because something has gone wrong? Is it an accident and now everybody’s calling in or perhaps somebody is frightened by some incident?” said Dr Puthucheary. “So can we use that type of data to then get an early warning of something going wrong in a particular part of town?”

When asked about possible concerns over citizens’ privacy, Dr Puthucheary agreed that this is something that the Government has to manage. “If people don’t trust that we are doing this well and that the data is going to be looked after properly then well, it’s not going to work because people will have a lot of fear about this and opt out and so forth,” he said.

“But if we can make the case that we are going to take care of your security and your privacy and confidentiality, and do it well, people will get on board.”



Dr Puthucheary also pointed out that personal data is currently shared with other services like Facebook and Amazon because individuals realise there are benefits.



He also noted that most of the Smart Nation examples deal with anonymous data. “It’s not that we know exactly who you’re calling, we just know that lots of calls are being made in that area, for example. So it’s that type of assurance that we need to give,” said Dr Puthucheary.



E-PAYMENT NEEDS TO BE CHEAPEST OPTION TO TAKE OFF: DR PUTHUCHEARY



Another key project in Singapore’s digital push is making electronic payments more pervasive in Singapore.



For example, PayNow was recently launched and allows individuals to pay one another using the recipient’s mobile number. Along with it, a common QR code is set to be rolled out in the next six months, to make it easier for consumers and small businesses to receive money.



Dr Puthucheary, however, noted that one key barrier in making e-payments more commonplace is getting the cost structure correct.



Currently, going cashless may incur an extra fee for consumers, while some businesses have said it is costly to install different terminals to receive payment using the various options.



“Something that’s very high cost is not going to be adopted well. So something with low cost, of course it’s going to be adopted. So, if you want to move towards e-payments as being the norm or default, what it means is, that needs to be the cheapest per transaction,” said Dr Puthucheary.



“We accept that it needs to happen, but exactly what will be the mechanisms and manoeuvres in order to get there - whether we let market demand happen or whether there are some other incentives we need to put in place to get there - we are looking at it.”



ROOM FOR EVERYONE IN SMART SINGAPORE?



Dr Puthucheary added there is an opportunity to bring everyone onboard the Smart Nation initiative. This includes seniors, even though some have said they may not be comfortable using smartphones or mobile applications.



“I think we shouldn’t put down our old people and imagine they can’t do this,” said Dr Puthucheary, who added that both his parents who are in their 80s have no issues using WhatsApp and Facebook.



Nonetheless, Dr Puthucheary said his ministry will work with other Government agencies to look at how solutions and platforms can be developed.



The private sector also needs to come onboard, he said.



Dr Puthucheary pointed out that tech companies, for example, can be involved to see how digital inclusion can be improved.



“We need to identify those people who just by designing our platforms, services and products better, they will automatically be included because it’s easy to use for them,” he said. “Then those people who we need to, (we) take an extra step to try and help them to be included.”