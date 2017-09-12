Expect more reliable North-South, East-West Lines with power rail replaced: LTA, SMRT

SINGAPORE: The project to replace the power rail on Singapore’s oldest MRT lines – the North-South East-West Lines (NSEWL) – has been completed.

The last section of power rail was replaced near Ang Mo Kio MRT station on Aug 15 after a two-year effort to replace about 180km of aluminium-stainless steel composite rails, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT said in a news release on Tuesday (Sep 12).

The completion of the project is expected to reduce power rail faults on the NSEWL, LTA and SMRT said. “The design of the power rail system was also improved by reducing the distance between brackets and rail assembly claws for better support,” it added.

The completion of the third rail replacement project comes more than half a year after the conclusion of the sleeper replacement project in December last year.

The third major renewal effort, re-signalling works – which started in 2012 to allow trains to run at shorter intervals, is expected to be completed next year.

The efforts are part of a multi-year programme to rejuvenate the 30 year-old NSEWL, which are Singapore’s oldest, longest and most heavily used MRT lines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Neo.

