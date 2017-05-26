Expect some glitches on North-South Line as weekday signal tests start: SMRT

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the North-South Line (NSL) may encounter some glitches as weekday checks on the new signalling system start next Monday (May 29), SMRT said.



Commuters may experience instances of train and platform doors not opening or closing promptly, trains held at stations slightly longer than usual or trains stopping momentarily between stations, the rail operator said on Friday. This is as the new system settles in to full-load operations, it added.

To minimise commuter inconvenience, SMRT said it scheduled the weekday system checks to begin during the June holidays. However, those travelling on the NSL are still advised to cater for additional travelling time, it said.

Engineers from SMRT, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Thales, the supplier of the signalling system, have been monitoring the performance of the signalling system closely since NSL trains started using the new system in late March, although engineers are still rectifying "teething issues", SMRT said.

During the earlier trials, the safety system stopped trains momentarily so engineering staff could address signal glitches, according to the press release.

There will be more engineers on standby to respond to situations that may arise, as well as more station staff to assist commuters, the operator said.

"While we look forward to operating trains on the new signalling system, the all-day performance checks are part and parcel of working out teething issues that may arise when a new signalling system is introduced to a train network," said Mr Alvin Kek, senior vice-president for Rail Operations (NSEWL).



"We continue to ask for commuters’ patience and cooperation as we work round the clock to settle the system in as quickly as possible.”