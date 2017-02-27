Expert panel formed to aid Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City's development

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China on Monday (Feb 27) agreed to jointly form an expert panel to look into development strategies for the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city, the Ministry of National Development (MND) announced.

MND said the panel will advise the Eco-city on how to achieve its vision, and identify opportunities arising from China's national priorities and strategies. It can also provide guidance on issues that require input from domain experts and practitioners from the private sector, according to the press release.

The panel will comprise experts from the government and private sectors, academic institutions and research organisations, MND said.

With Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and his Chinese counterpart Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli watching on, MND and the People's Republic of China Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the formation of the panel.

Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said the collaboration is a "demonstration of Singapore's continued support for the Tianjin Eco-city project".

"We will be tapping on the rich experience and constructive ideas of both Singapore and Chinese experts to further propel the Eco-city's development, making it a forerunner in sustainable development in China, with the aim of replicating the model in other parts of China and beyond," said Mr Wong.

Both countries also reaffirmed the achievements of the Eco-city and reiterated their commitment to the Eco-city's continued development and success at the 9th Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city Joint Steering Council Meeting held on Monday.

Mr Wong and Tianjin Mayor Wang Dongfeng also witnessed the signing of another four MOUs and a strategic framework agreement on Sunday, covering water resources management, digital media collaboration, medical health collaboration, R&D collaboration, and implementation of the Smart City Master Plan, MND said.