Explosion at Bukit Batok TCM manufacturer injures 5

SINGAPORE: Five workers were injured after an explosion occurred at an industrial building in Bukit Batok on Monday (Sep 11).

The impact of the blast shattered windows and caused a wall inside an 11th floor unit at Enterprise Centre to partially collapse, but there was no fire.

Channel NewsAsia understands the unit belongs to traditional Chinese medicine manufacturer, ZTP Ginseng Birdnest.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to an industrial incident at 20 Bukit Batok Crescent at about 11am.

SCDF said the industrial incident resulted in the "partial collapse of a wall and significant damage within the premises". (Photo: Judy/ Facebook)

When Channel NewsAsia arrived at the scene, the building and its surrounding area had been cordoned off as there was a large amount of glass fragments strewn on the road.



Several cars parked nearby outside a stretch of car workshops had been hit by the glass and were damaged.



SCDF said the injured workers were sent to hospital and no one was trapped.

One worker was sent to Singapore General Hospital with burn injuries, while the other four were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, Channel NewsAsia understands.



Director of a facilities management company, Solomon Anthony, 39, who was at a car workshop across Enterprise Centre at the time of the incident, said: "I saw fragments falling out of the unit in slow motion, like something out of the movies."

He added that he saw white smoke, but no fire. "It was drizzling so fortunately there weren't many people around and no one was hit by the falling pieces."



Dashcam footage from his car showed the moment the explosion happened.







View of the Enterprise Centre after the incident. (Photo: Jason Ong)

A video taken at around 11.48am showed people gathered outside Midview Building opposite the Enterprise Centre, with loud alarm bells ringing in the background.

Sales executive Jason Ong said he heard an "explosion" at around 11am from his office at Midview Building across the road from the Enterprise Centre.

Shattered glass was seen on the road outside the building. (Photo: Cheryl Goh)

Upon hearing the explosion, he and his colleagues ran out of their office, Mr Ong told Channel NewsAsia. Once he got outside, he saw "windows hanging" from the Enterprise Centre across the road.



SCDF said investigations are ongoing.