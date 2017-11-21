'Explosion sounds' heard after taxi catches fire at Bishan Street 13

SINGAPORE: Loud bangs and "explosion sounds" were heard after a taxi caught fire at Bishan Street 13 on Tuesday afternoon (Nov 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident near Block 510 at about 1.20pm and dispatched two fire engines. The fire was extinguished with two water jets and no injuries were reported.

There were no passengers in the taxi at the time of the incident.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the taxi's engine overheated, leading to the fire.

A video of the incident showed plumes of white and grey smoke rising from what looked like a Premier Silvercab at the side of the road, with a man attempting to put out the fire with an extinguisher.

Another video showed SCDF officers tackling a small blaze from the front of the vehicle.

Bishan resident Daniel Chan, who filmed the incident, said he heard "explosion sounds" coming from the scene. He added that he saw the taxi driver fighting the fire before help arrived.