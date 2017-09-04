Extended operating hours for train, selected bus services during F1

SINGAPORE: The operating hours for SBS Transit and SMRT trains and some bus services will be extended for this month's F1 Grand Prix race, both operators said in separate press releases on Monday (Sep 4).

From Sep 15 to Sep 17, train services on the North-East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line will be extended by about half an hour. Services on the Punggol and Sengkang LRT systems will also be extended to coincide with the last train arrivals on the NEL.

Train service operating hours will also be extended on the North-South and East-West Lines, Circle Line and Bukit Panjang LRT as follows:

Some bus services will also be extending their operational hours.



Bus services 181, 222, 225G and 243G's operating hours will be extended at their respective bus interchanges during the same period as follows:

These SMRT bus services will also have their hours extended:

In addition, SMRT said that a S$5 location surcharge will be imposed at designated taxi points and hotel driveways at certain times.

Taxis from the driveways of the Conrad Centennial Singapore, Pan Pacific Hotel Singapore, Marina Mandarin, Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Ritz Carlton Millenia Singapore, Marina Bay Sands Casino, Marina Bay Sands MICE and Marina Bay Sands Tower 1 and Tower 3 will have the S$5 surcharge from 10.30pm to midnight on Sep 15.



The surcharge will also apply on Sep 16 and Sep 17 from 9.30pm to midnight on both days.

Taxi services by SMRT will also be available at the taxi counter at carpark 5 outside Kallang Leisure Park from 8pm to 1am with a location surcharge of S$15.

This year's F1 race will see Grammy Award-winning DJ and singer-songwriter Calvin Harris closing the weekend. Pop superstar Ariana Grande and electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers will also be performing.