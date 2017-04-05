ExxonMobil says in talks to buy Singapore's Jurong Aromatics

SINGAPORE: ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore as part of its global business strategy.

"We can confirm that we are currently negotiating with the receiver for Jurong Aromatics Corporation Pte Ltd to acquire JAC’s assets on Jurong Island," an Exxon spokeswoman said.

"While progress is being made, no agreement has been reached yet," she said.

JAC made headlines a year ago after one of its oil tanks caught fire, sparking a massive blaze that took about 150 firefighters to put out.

