EZ-Link card readers installed at 10 Orchard Road bus shelters

SINGAPORE: Commuters can now check their EZ-Link card expiry and balance information at 10 bus shelters along Orchard Road while waiting for their buses, contactless smart card producer EZ-Link and Mediacorp's out of home advertising arm OOH Media announced on Thursday (Dec 29).

The readers, which have been integrated with existing screens at the bus shelters, are equipped with near-field communication technology (NFC) to detect and read all EZ-Link cards, EZ-Charms and mobile phones with EZ-Link NFC SIM cards, Mediacorp said in a media release.

EZ-Link Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Lee said NFC readers at bus stops will save commuters a trip to the General Ticketing Machines or TransitLink Ticket Offices and also "ease anxiety" about having insufficient value in their EZ-Link cards for their bus rides.



"We look forward to continue working with Mediacorp to give commuters a seamless, integrated experience in using their EZ-Link cards by tapping on the power of NFC,” he added.



Meanwhile, OOH Media Head Henry Goh said the initiative would bring about "greater commuting convenience".



It will also result in increased engagement between commuters and the advertising screens, he added.