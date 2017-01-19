EZ-Link introduces wearable devices

SINGAPORE: It is now possible to pay for public transport rides with wearable devices that also monitor health and fitness levels following the launch of EZ-Link Wearables on Thursday (Jan 19).

EZ-Link said in a media release that the Batman v Superman Fitness Tracker X EZ-Link and the Garmin vívosmart HR with EZ-Link smartwatch carry the ez-link CEPAS purse for contactless payments on public transport and at more than 30,000 ez-link acceptance points islandwide.



They are also smart health and fitness devices that monitor and record daily activities.

The Batman v Superman Fitness Tracker X EZ-Link, also known as Sharkey, can also be paired with a mobile app via Bluetooth to monitor the number of steps taken, amount of calories burnt and sleep quality. It will be available online from Jan 24.

The Garmin vivosmart HR with EZ-Link offers steps, sleep and fitness activity tracking, as well as a heart-rate monitor. It can also be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth, where users can receive notifications such as WhatsApp messages and Facebook posts. The device will be available at major retailers from end-March 2017, EZ-Link said.

According to Garmin, Singapore is the first country in Southeast Asia to offer a solution which allows users to pay for public transport rides with a wearable device.