EZ-Link, NETS Flashpay top-ups with credit and debit cards from Jan 1

SINGAPORE: From Sunday (Jan 1), commuters will be able to use their credit and debit cards from any local or foreign bank to top-up their Contactless ePurse Application (CEPAS) cards at the General Ticketing Machines (GTMs) in MRT stations island-wide, Transit Link announced on Thursday.

The CEPAS service applies to all EZ-Link and NETS Flashpay cards.

The company said in a press release that there will be no additional charges applicable when Singapore-issued credit and debit cards are used to top-up CEPAS cards, including via contactless or mobile payment modes.

For foreign-issued cards, there will also be no convenience fees levied, but prevailing foreign exchange rates will apply based on the respective card issuing banks, it added.



To provide greater convenience to commuters, the maximum daily payment limit will also be increased from the current S$40 to S$100 per credit or debit card per day so that commuters top-up their CEPAS cards less frequently, said Transit Link.

"A CASHLESS SOCIETY"

In July, GTMs started accepting United Overseas Bank (UOB) debit and credit cards. According to Transit Link, the outcome of this trial has been "very encouraging", with more commuters switching to cashless payment modes to top up their CEPAS cards.

The Land Transport Authority subsidiary said that before the pilot launch of the credit and debit card payment option, cash top-ups accounted for 63 per cent of total top-up value at GTMs, while cashless payment via NETS, the only cashless mode available then, made up about 37 per cent.



In the five months following the launch, the number of transactions using credit or debit cards rose steadily from 800 on the first day to an average of 1,800 transactions per day in November, and the total value of cashless transactions using credit or debit cards in the same month was more than S$1.5 million.



As a result, the percentage of commuters topping up their cards using cashless payment methods, including both NETS and credit or debit cards, has risen from 40 per cent of the total top-up value.



Transit Link Chief Executive Officer Lee Yuen Hee said that by expanding the coverage of the credit and debit card payment option, he hoped that both local and foreign commuters would find it more convenient to top-up their CEPAS cards.



"This is part and parcel of our drive towards making Singapore a cashless society," he said, adding that the company hoped to see the percentage of cashless top-ups increase by another 10 per cent by the end of 2017.