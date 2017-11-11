Ezbuy halts new Buy-For-Me orders for China after suspension of purchasing partner accounts

SINGAPORE: Shopping and shipping agent ezbuy stopped taking new orders for its China Buy-For-Me service after it said "a very popular China e-commerce website" suspended many of the accounts of its purchasing partners.



In a memo to customers on Nov 9, ezbuy said it would stop taking new orders from Nov 9 to 11. Although the memo did not name the Chinese e-commerce player, ezbuy only serves Taobao in China.

The halting of new orders came just before Singles' Day, the annual Chinese annual online discount sales gala that has become the world's biggest shopping spree. In the memo, ezbuy said it had prepared for a year for the Singles' Day sale, with "extra manpower, new warehouse, automated facilities".

Many of the purchasing accounts, which ezbuy uses to place orders on behalf of customers, were suspended “since the start of the sale", the memo said.

As such, it would be “difficult” to process the flood of orders expected during the Singles’ Day sale, the memo added.

According to its website, ezbuy has more than 500,000 Singaporean customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frequent customer Cheryl Zhou told Channel NewsAsia she encountered issues with her China orders as early as the start of this week, when she realised some of them had been cancelled or delayed.

When she called ezbuy on Saturday (Nov 11) to find out what the situation was, she was told ezbuy could not make any orders because "it has been banned”.



Ezbuy’s co-founder Wendy Liu said the company would not be issuing a statement.