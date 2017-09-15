F1 Singapore Grand Prix extended for another four years to 2021

SINGAPORE: The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix will be here until 2021, after Singapore's contract for the sport's only night race will be extended for another four years.

Formula 1 confirmed the deal on Friday (Sep 15), which comes after positive discussions between Formula 1 and Singapore Grand Prix organisers this month.

The fate of the marquee event hung in the balance as organisers negotiated its extension beyond 2017, amid slumping attendances and complaints of businesses being disrupted.

But tickets sales this year were up by about 20 per cent, race organisers said in its press release on Friday.

More than 350,000 international visitors have visited the country over the past nine races, generating an average of about S$150 million incremental tourism receipts each year, with foreign visitors making up more than 40 per cent of the unique spectators.

Organisers project that another 100,000 may visit this year's race.

In June, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said that it would not be rushed into an extension, saying that it wanted to "carefully consider the terms and benefits".

"The F1 Singapore Grand Prix has generated significant benefits for our economy as well as the Formula 1 franchise," said Minister for Trade and Industry S Iswaran. "With its global viewership and media coverage, the race has reinforced Singapore image as a vibrant and innovative city to a wide international audience."