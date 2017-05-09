Facebook suffers outage on Tuesday morning

SINGAPORE: Social networking site Facebook suffered a 30-minute service outage on Tuesday (May 9) due to a "technical issue".



A Facebook spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia that earlier on Tuesday, "some users were unable to access Facebook briefly due to a technical issue". "We have now fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused," the spokesperson added.

According to Downdetector, Facebook was having issues since 9.20am and as at 9.33am, there were 583 reports of outages lodged with the site. Channel NewsAsia first noticed issues with the website at 9.15am.

"Sorry, something went wrong," read the error message. "We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

The online service appeared to return to normal at 9.51am.

Thai news site ThaiTech also reported access was disrupted in the country Tuesday morning, while a reader from the Philippines also highlighted the outage. The problems also affected Australia and New Zealand.