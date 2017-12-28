FairPrice extends Pioneer Generation discount for another year

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice announced on Thursday (Dec 28) that it will be extending its 3 per cent discount for members of the Pioneer Generation (PG) for another year - the third time it has done so.

The scheme, which takes 3 per cent off purchases made by PG members at all FairPrice supermarket and hypermarket outlets, is now effective until Dec 31, 2018, said the supermarket chain in a press release.

FairPrice has disbursed more than S$11.5 million in discounts since it was introduced in October 2014, it stated. Savings disbursed this year alone amounted to more than S$4.5 million - an increase exceeding 40 per cent from the year before.

"The PG discount scheme has been very well-received and we remain committed to serving the needs of our pioneers by providing greater savings for them," said CEO Seah Kian Peng.

Earlier this year, the scheme, which only applied on Mondays, was expanded to also include Thursdays. Beyond this, FairPrice also has the seniors discount scheme, which gives all shoppers aged 61 and above 2 per cent off their purchases on Tuesdays.

The press release stated that PG members also enjoy priority queuing at designated counters, where customers are encouraged to be gracious and allow them to move ahead in making payment. PG members need only to present their PG card, which was provided in the Government's Pioneer Generation Package.



