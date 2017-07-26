FairPrice stores to house more than 400 Tesco products

SINGAPORE: More than 400 Tesco products will be made available across almost 60 NTUC FairPrice stores islandwide and online, the supermarket chain announced on Wednesday (Jul 26).

Among the "wide range of quality international food products" are Fair Trade-certified coffee, authentic Italian Gragano pasta, traditional British biscuits and a "large selection" of award-winning wines from around the world, according to a media release.

Additionally, selected FairPrice stores will offer Tesco Finest - a "new store-in-store grocery retail experience" - with 150 specially curated Tesco products including the widest selection of its wines available in Singapore. Here, customers get to sample the Tesco products while receiving tips and recommendations by the ambassadors on hand, it added.

The first FairPrice outlet to offer Tesco Finest will be the one at Bukit Timah Plaza.

(Left to right) NTUC FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng, chairman Bobby Chin, British High Commissioner Scott Wightman and Tesco's Asia CEO Tony Hoggett.

NTUC FairPrice said its strategic partnership with the UK food retailer will "help boost (its) ongoing efforts in catering to the changing lifestyles and tastes of (its) customers", said FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng.



"With like-minded partners, we are able to leverage on our respective strengths and benefit customers at our stores by offering an even wider range and choice of quality international food products at great value," he added.

CEO of Tesco in Asia Tony Hoggett said the company was "delighted" with the partnership. "With FairPrice's local expertise and Tesco's track record of sourcing great quality products from around the world at affordable prices, we are confident that together we can offer unrivalled quality and value to shoppers in Singapore."