FairPrice to give S$100 worth of products to families with newborns over next 3 years

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice announced on Sunday (May 21) that it is giving up to S$100 worth of baby and family-related products to families with newborn babies over the next three years.

A media release stated that the FairPrice FairMily Kit will be available to all Singapore citizen babies born between January 2016 and December 2019. "The scheme is anticipated to benefit 35,000 babies per year," it added.

The S$14 million initiative is part of the NTUC Good Start Bundle launched in April, which also includes NTUC Income's complimentary health insurance coverage for newborns. Eligible parents can visit www.ntucgoodstart.sg to sign up for their kit.

NTUC secretary-general Chan Chun Sing, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, said at the family event where the launch was announced that the scheme complements community efforts to better engage with and support families with newborns.



"(The initiative) is aligned to the vision of creating a more pro-family environment where marriage and parenthood are enjoyable and celebrated in Singapore," he said.

Said FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng: "The new FairPrice FairMily Kit serves to share the joy with parents and celebrate the birth of all new Singaporean babies within the community.



"At the same time, we recognise that milk powder prices have been rising and we want to do our part to help alleviate some of the costs with this kit.”

In its release, FairPrice also announced it will be making available "better value milk powder" products before the end of June, adding that more details will be released closer to the date.

The move comes after the Government's call to review import requirements to address the rising prices of milk powder in Singapore.