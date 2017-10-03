FairPrice to offer 2% discount on fruit, vegetables on Wednesdays until end of year

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice will shave two per cent off prices for fresh fruit and vegetables once a week until the end of the year, it said on Tuesday (Oct 3).

In a media release, the company said the discount will apply on Wednesdays at all its 143 outlets including FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Shop, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra.

The initiative is estimated to cost S$360,000, FairPrice said, and is aimed at promoting healthier eating among Singaporeans.



It is its second such initiative since Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong brought up diabetes as a big cause of ill health at the last National Day Rally and urged Singaporeans to exercise more and watch what they eat.

FairPrice offered discounts of at least 10 per cent on eight healthier rice products in August. The company added that it has also "supported various public education campaigns to promote healthy eating and active living" in recent years, including taking 10 per cent off FairPrice house brand fresh produce for six months.