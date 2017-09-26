Faith groups, members of the public raise over S$200,000 for refugees fleeing to Bangladesh

SINGAPORE: Members of the public have raised at least S$208,000 for refugees who have had to flee their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine state to Bangladesh for their safety.

In a media release on Tuesday (Sep 26), the Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Blessings to All) Foundation (RLAF) said it began raising funds on Sep 9 in collaboration with 70 mosques across Singapore. It added that contributions from 32 mosques are still being tallied.

In addition, four other organisations - the Singapore Buddhist Federation, Spiritual Assembly of Baha'is Singapore, Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah and the Muslim Converts Association of Singapore - have collectively raised about S$59,000 and handed it to RLAF as well.

The total amount collected will be handed over to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) where it will be spent on relief items as well as the refugees' psycho-social and health needs, RLAF added.

MERCY RELIEF TO DEPLOY THREE-PERSON TEAM TO BANGLADESH

Separately, disaster relief agency Mercy Relief is deploying a three-person team to distribute aid in Bangladesh, it said in a media release on Tuesday.

A total of S$100,000 has been pledged towards relief efforts. The team will be distributing items such as shelter kits and solar lamps, as well as blankets and dignity kits to meet women's hygiene needs.

The agency is also launching a public fundraising appeal in Singapore. Members of the public can donate in a variety of ways, including via its website, a crowdfunding page set up for the appeal, as well as do a funds transfer to Mercy Relief’s DBS Current Account 054-900742-0.