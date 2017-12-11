Fake infant formula in Johor: Be cautious when buying food overseas, says AVA

SINGAPORE: Shopping for food overseas or online may be convenient, but consumers should be cautious, Singapore’s Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Monday (Dec 11).

The authority was replying to a Channel NewsAsia query on its response to Malaysian authorities confiscating 210 boxes of fake infant formula milk powder in Johor Baru. The raid on five shops in the city followed a case of a toddler in Malaysia suffering severe vomiting after drinking fake infant formula.

“Consumers have a role in protecting themselves. As a general guide, consumers should purchase food from reputable sources, such as major supermarkets and retailers,” AVA said in its response.

“Shopping for food overseas or online may be convenient but consumers should exercise caution,” it added. “Consumers must be aware that there may be food safety risks associated with such food items. When in doubt of the source or safety of the food product, do not purchase it.”

In Singapore, regulations and a surveillance system are in place to ensure infant formula is safe, AVA said. These products are also subject to food safety inspections and sampling.

“So far, all formula milk samples tested by AVA have met our food safety standards and requirements,” the authority said, adding that it will continue to monitor the import of the products to Singapore.

