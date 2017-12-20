Fall in drink-driving related accidents and arrests: Traffic police

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Drink-driving related accidents and arrests have declined, amid an increase in awareness of the risks, according to the traffic police on Wednesday (Dec 20).

There were 70 drink-driving related accidents in the first nine months of this year, down 37 per cent from 111 accidents recorded in the same period in 2016.

The number of people arrested for drink driving dropped from 1,546 between January and September last year to 1,535 as of September this year.

The decline is due to increasing awareness from the public about the hazards of drink driving, said Superintendent Ho Yenn Dar, Traffic Police's head of operations and training branch.

"The availability of car valet services do help to bring down some of these figures.

"There is an avenue for motorists where they know that when they are out drinking and were driving, they can engage valet services to drive them home without putting themselves and other road users at risk," said Superintendent Ho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EFFORTS TO NAB DRINK DRIVERS

Meanwhile, with the festive season around the corner, efforts to clamp down on drink drivers have also been stepped up.

An islandwide anti-drink driving operation conducted on Wednesday saw motorists being pulled over for checks in areas such as Clarke Quay and Punggol.

"The traffic police will step up enforcement action against irresponsible drink drivers who put themselves and other road users at risk. In addition to road block checks, motorists can now expect to be stopped for drink driving checks when observed to be incapable of controlling their vehicles. Those who persist to drink drive will face the full consequences of the law," Superintendent Ho added.

First-time offenders, if convicted, face a fine of up to S$5,000 and may be banned from driving for up to four years. Subsequent offenders can be fined up to S$30,000 and imprisoned for up to three years.