Fallen tree at Dunearn Road forces road closure
SINGAPORE: A stretch of Dunearn Road in the Bukit Timah area was closed on Friday (Nov 10) due to a fallen tree.
At about 8.35pm, police received a call requesting for assistance along Dunearn Road towards the city where the tree had fallen.
The Land Transport Authority announced on Twitter at 8.50pm that there was an obstacle on Dunearn Road towards the city, after Eng Neo Avenue.
Several bus services were also diverted, according to SBS Transit.
In a Facebook post at about 10pm, police advised members of the public to avoid the area.
No injuries were reported from the incident, said the police.
More than two hours after the incident, SBS Transit updated that the diversion along Dunearn Road has ended and that bus services were running normally.