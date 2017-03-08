Families can board buses with open strollers from April 2: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: Families will be able to board public buses with open strollers from Apr 2 as part of plans to make travelling with young children on public transport more convenient.

Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng made the announcement in Parliament on Wednesday (Mar 8) during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate.

He noted that it is challenging to have to fold up strollers before boarding public buses, but the concerns of the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and bus operators for the safety of children are genuine ones, for example, if the bus brakes or swerves suddenly.

Parents will have to be fully attentive and take responsibility for the safety of their children, and hold on tight to the open strollers at all times,” he said. “As we work towards a more inclusive public transport system, I urge other commuters to be patient if it takes longer for families with open strollers to board our buses.”

The change is part of the Government’s plan to develop a future transport system that will be more inclusive. Mr Ng said it must be designed thoughtfully to serve the needs of vulnerable groups, like persons with disabilities, families with young children and an ageing population.

HELPING PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Mr Ng noted that all MRT stations and bus interchanges are now barrier-free, and currently, 92 per cent of public buses are wheelchair-accessible. This number will increase to 98 per cent by the end of next year, and 100 per cent by 2020.

However, he said there is always room for improvement.

He said LTA will start testing audio announcements on buses, to help passengers with visual difficulties. This will be tested as an enhancement to the new passenger information display system currently being trialled on Service 106, he added.

LTA also has plans to collaborate with SG Enable, an agency dedicated to enabling persons with disabilities. As part of this collaboration, SG Enable will “adopt” Redhill MRT station, which is used by many of the disabled community who travel to the Enabling Village at Lengkok Bahru.

“Redhill station can then be a test-bed for new mobility technologies and infrastructure designs that can make public transport more accessible for persons with disabilities,” he said. “The hope is that through this project, we are able to co-create solutions with the Enabling Village community.”

He also noted that it is a challenge for persons with disabilities to make the last-mile journey between Redhill station and the Enabling Village, because of the hilly topography and 400-metre distance. And he challenged LTA and SG Enable to come up with a solution to improve this.