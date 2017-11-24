Families of offenders to get support services and counselling from 2018

SINGAPORE: Family members of offenders facing jail time will have access to counselling and referrals to financial and social services at the State Courts from January next year with the launch of family-connect @ State Courts.

The collaborative initiative between the State Courts and the Singapore After-Care Association (SACA), an aftercare agency for ex-offenders, was launched by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at SACA’s Appreciation Night on Friday (Nov 24).



Under the initiative, “immediate and follow up services” will be offered to the families affected, according to a press release by the State Courts and SACA.



Services will include referrals to social agencies for families who need financial assistance, support for young children and elderly care.



Resources on prison procedures, follow up services for families who need more help and an outlet for families who need a listening ear will also be available.



In order to facilitate this, SACA staff and trained volunteers will be stationed at the State Courts twice a week from 10am to 2pm from January 2018.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The agencies said it is common for family members of offenders to face anxiety and stress if their loved ones are sent to prison, especially if they are being imprisoned for the first time.



Furthermore, about 99 per cent of Singapore’s criminal cases are dealt with by the State Courts and “on-site support to family members” can be useful after the sentencing.



“The stability of the home during the period of the offender’s incarceration will play an important role in his or her reintegration upon release from prison,” according to the State Courts and SACA.