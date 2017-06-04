Family and friends have responsibility to flag people going astray: Shanmugam on terrorism

SINGAPORE: In the wake of a spate of terror attacks in cities like London and Manchester, Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said it is the responsibility of families and friends of potentially radicalised people to alert authorities when their loved ones are “going astray”.

“You are helping that person, you are helping the society, you are helping the country,” Mr Shanmugam said to the media on Sunday (Jun 4), hours after a terror incident in London claimed the lives of six people. “When you keep quiet and an attack like this happens - and you know security forces cannot be everywhere - then you are doing a serious injustice to the system.”

Asked about the recent Manchester attack, where people had repeatedly flagged the bomber’s extremist views to authorities, Mr Shanmugam said he would be “slow to blame intelligence agencies”.

“I find it odd that intelligence agencies get blamed when in a way, it's society and the legal framework that has failed them.

“Britain has long allowed extremist preachers who have poisoned many Muslims, and Britain did so under the framework of freedom of speech,” he said. He also said Britain's legal tools for agencies to intervene are “relatively limited”, as some are concerned about the extension of state powers.

Mr Shanmugam added: “How do you stop someone who takes a car or van who drives along a public road and then goes on to the pavement? Or takes a knife along? You can’t turn the entire city into a garrison.

“You've got to make sure the conditions that create such ideas are nipped in the bud,” he said, noting that Singapore has active state intervention to make sure people are integrated and can live together harmoniously.

“We prevent extremist preaching. We have laws that allow us to intervene much earlier than agencies in other societies can.”

“Even with all that, don't assume that nothing will happen,” he stressed. “But I sympathise and I can understand the difficulties agencies face in every country, including Singapore, particularly in other countries, given the size.”





He added that people must come forward to condemn acts of violence – not just community and religious leaders - but everyone, Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Community leaders and religious people have a particular duty to make sure that people in Singapore are tolerant and understand that they live in multiracial and multi-religious society, he stated, stressing that Singaporeans have to guard against anti-Muslim sentiment gaining ground. Offensive graffiti at the upcoming Marine Parade MRT station, was a small example of this happening, he said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Shanmugam added that citizens should take an active role in acquainting themselves with the SG Secure movement, which teaches people how to respond to terror attacks. “Everyone out there, don’t leave it to someone else, don’t leave it to the Government. Come forward, understand the message, understand what SG Secure is all about, understand the Run, Hide, Tell message; volunteer, get trained to save yourself, save your family and come together.”