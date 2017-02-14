Family of woman killed by Tembusu tree asks for privacy

SINGAPORE: The family of the woman killed by a huge Tembusu tree issued a statement on Tuesday (Feb 14) thanking Singaporeans for their support and requesting for privacy.

Indian national Radhika Angara, 38, died last Saturday after the 40m-tall tree toppled at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Her husband, French national Jerome Rouch-Sirech and their two children – one-year-old twins – were injured in the incident. They have since been discharged from the hospital.

The statement was issued by Ms Radhika’s sister and brother-in-law, who are Singapore citizens. They had encouraged Ms Radhika and her husband to move to Singapore, the statement said.

“We were the ones who encouraged Jerome and Radhika to come to Singapore and make a life here – a life they had just embarked on with their young children, and one we very much hope they will be able to continue building in this vibrant country.”

They also thanked everyone in Singapore for the outpouring of sympathy and concern following the accident.

“We have been overwhelmed by all the support offered over the past few days as we try and come to terms with this tragedy.

“Our priority remains ensuring Jerome and the children have all the help and comfort we can possibly provide at this time. We therefore kindly request, as a family, for the privacy and time that we need to mourn the loss of our beloved Radhika.”