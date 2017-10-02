Family violence against older women: Number remained 'relatively stable' over last 3 years

Citing available statistics, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said over the last three years, there were 450 applications made by women above 50 years of age for a Personal Protection Order against an abusive family member.

SINGAPORE: The number of applications for Personal Protection Orders made by women above the age of 50 against an abusive family member has remained relatively stable over the last three years, said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (Oct 2), he noted that over the last three years, the Family Justice Courts received a yearly average of about 2,800 applications for Personal Protection Orders against an abusive family member, around 75 per cent of which were made by women. Of this, about 20 per cent – or 450 applications – were made by women above 50 years of age.

Based on available statistics, he added that there were 480 applications made in 2014 by women above the age of 50. In 2015, it was 465, and in 2016, there were 432.

But he stressed that every case is one case too many, and his ministry remains concerned about addressing the key issues that lead to violence in the family.

Mr Lee was responding to a question from MP for Nee Soon GRC Lee Bee Wah, who had asked what his ministry is doing to reach out to those suffering in silence. In a supplementary question, she had also asked if there has been an upward trend in violence against women who are above 50 years old.

Citing statistics from a survey his ministry conducted in January 2016, Mr Lee said about 40 per cent feared reporting family violence because they felt it was a private matter, and about half feared that reporting the matter would break up the family. He added that slightly more than a third were unsure about what family violence is, and how they could get help.

“So it is an invisible problem,” he said. “But family members, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and friends can help to spot what would otherwise be an invisible problem and help alert the many touchpoints that are available, to allow us to intervene.”

He added that the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is also working on the Vulnerable Adults Bill, which would allow them to intervene in cases of family violence where victims do not seek help.

Mr Lee added that a strong partnership among Government agencies and community partners is necessary to ensure that those affected by violence receive the needed help, and receive it early. He explained that the National Family Violence Networking System was established more than 20 years ago for victims to be assisted by touchpoints like Family Service Centres and Family Violence Specialist Centres.

MSF also launched a campaign last year against family violence. The campaign, said Mr Lee, raises awareness about family violence through platforms like social media and community roadshows. It also involves collaboration with community and corporate partners to equip bystanders with resources and skills to safely step in to help victims.

Mr Lee added that partners and grassroots organisations are also trained to understand family violence, and identify families experiencing violence early.

“Such initiatives deepen the awareness of family violence, and enable more people to break the silence and reach out to seek help for those affected.”