Fans camp out hours ahead of Singapore Apple Store opening

SINGAPORE: An hour to midnight, crowd barriers were erected up outside Singapore’s first Apple Store at Knightbridge Mall along Orchard Road – a sign of long lines expected for the outlet’s official opening on Saturday morning (May 27).



More than 20 people - several of them students - were spotted hanging around outside the store on Friday evening, even though security personnel were overheard telling people to “please go home” and to come back at 10am the next day.



Fans of Apple told Channel NewsAsia that they were ready to camp overnight (Photo: Howard Law)

Some told Channel NewsAsia they have been waiting as early 5pm. Some literally went the extra mile, having flown in from abroad to check out Apple’s first brick-and-mortar retail store in Southeast Asia.



”We are all prepared and ready to camp out here with snacks and drinks,” said Sariddej, who flew in specially with a friend from Thailand and another from Laos for the opening. “We are big fans of Apple,” he said, showing off an Apple logo tee and iPhone and iPod tattoos.

Earlybirds like Sariddej and friends were ushered into the nearby Grand Park Hotel to get wristbands.

Peter, from China, who was first in line, said he is “really excited” for the launch. Armed with a foldable chair, he said he planned to camp out overnight. “Attending events like this for me is pretty meaningful. I have been to many Apple Store openings in China and this is my first time attending an Apple Store opening in another country.



“Normally for an Apple Store opening, they will give out merchandise like T-shirts and playing cards, so I hope to get those.”



Peter is first in line for the Apple Store opening (Photo: Howard Law)

On top of collectors’ items, Apple has more in store for opening day, including a performance by Singapore Idol 3 winner Sezairi Sezali as well as photo walks with photographer Aik Beng Chia.

